Indiana State University makes a list of most dangerous college campuses in U.S.

A website has released data showing that Indiana State University is one of the most dangerous college campuses in America.

Posted: Sep. 25, 2018 4:11 PM
Updated: Sep. 25, 2018 5:51 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A website has released data showing that Indiana State University is one of the most dangerous college campuses in America.

The website 'Insurify' ranks ISU at number 11 out of the 20 most dangerous.

News 10 spoke with Libby Roerig.

She's the director of communications and media relations at ISU.

Roerig says -

"Creating and maintaining a safe campus environment for students, employees and visitors is what’s most important at Indiana State University. Unfortunately, this ranking’s raw data does not provide a complete picture of campus and the safety education and services available. For this reason, the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting, which was the basis for this ranking, advises against using its data for rankings: https://www.ucrdatatool.gov/ranking.cfm

If anyone feels unsafe on campus at any time, he or she should contact ISU Public Safety immediately at 812-237-5555. ISU Public Safety is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For safety tips and to sign up for RAVE Guardian alerts, go to indstate.edu/pubsafety."

