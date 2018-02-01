Indiana State University kicks off Black History month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University held a ceremony Thursday in honor of Black History Month.

Scroll for more content...

It was an important celebration for many.

Students, faculty, and staff members attended the opening ceremony.

They all called the event a major success.

"It's good to see that ISU is supporting Black History Month. That's very important," said Jakarra Jenkins, ISU student.

"It was a beautiful turn out. It was a great mix of everyone from all cultures, races, everything," said Kayla Hogan, ISU student.

The kick-off is over, but celebrations will continue.

The University will recognize the month with a series of films, activities, and speakers.

Students say those speakers help to highlight history and knowledge.

"It's powerful that she introduced that part of our history so that people can do that research, and kind of push forward what has already been set in place," said Jenkins.

While all of these programs will take place on ISU's campus, organizers want the community to know they're invited as well.

They hope to spark new conversations in the community.

"I just want our conversations to start but not stop. Granted, we start Black History Month February 1st and end February 28th, but really Black History Month starts January 1st and goes to December 31st," said Brice Yates, Director of Charles E. Brown African American Cultural Center at ISU.

The event Thursday was just the beginning of several taking place in the month of February.

For a list of campus events, visit https://www.indstate.edu/all-events