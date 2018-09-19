Indiana State University hosts student job fair

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -Students at Indiana State University are preparing for their futures.
They spent the afternoon at the fall career fair at the Hulman Center.
More than 140 employers and graduate programs were on hand.
ISU told us the fair is a great way for students to learn about internships and full-time jobs.
