Indiana State University announces minimum wage increase for student workers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WHTI)- John Howard is a student at ISU majoring in athletic training. He's been at ISU for a few years. Last year he took his first university job to help pay for school.

"You know cause college is expensive. You know you got other expenses so it is very beneficial to students to have an increase. You know a little extra money in their pockets for whatever expense they may have," said Howard.

Tradara McLaurine is the Executive Director of the Career Center at the university. She says the last minimum wage increase for students was back in 2013.

That's why the university will be increasing the minimum wage for all students working on campus on August 18th. With nearly 29-hundred students employed last year, the university hopes this will develop more career readiness.

"So this is a way of the university showing their support for those initiatives as well as assisting with our students to focus working on campus and going to school at the same time," said McLaurine.

Students will receive a fifteen cent pay increase on their wages. The new minimum wage is $8.40 an hour. the university says they've had this decision planned for a while now but decided to announce it now during new student orientation.

"We wanted our incoming freshmen to know that hey if you work on campus we do have benefits of you working here. Increased GPA's are some studies that have been showed if a student works as little as eight to twelve hours on campus," said McLaurine.

As for Howard, he just hopes these new students will jump on this opportunity. Not only to make an extra buck but to get more involved with the university.

"I think it will just better benefit a lot more students to get more involved with their campus which I think is a very good thing and you get a lot more out of the college experience if you are involved in your campus."