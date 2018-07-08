Indiana State Police use new DNA software for crimes

CHESTERTON, Ind. (AP) - Indiana State Police are catching criminals using new software that has the ability to analyze evidence containing the DNA of multiple people.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that scientists in New Zealand and Australia designed the software in 2011 called STRmix. Indiana State Police implemented STRmix in November.

The software recently helped secure charges against a Chesterton man in a June 2017 robbery by analyzing evidence from latex gloves believe to be worn during the crime. State Police used the software after determining the mixture of DNA on the gloves couldn't be separated.

DNA supervisor Carl Sobieralski says police began using the software to reanalyze evidence in cases going back two years. He says STRmix helps analysts do what no human could.

Information from: The Times, http://www.nwitimes.com

