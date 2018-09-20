Indiana State Police troopers have their annual inspection

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Integrity, service, and professionalism.

Three words that the Indiana State Police live by each and every day.

On Thursday, their annual inspection was held at the Putnamville Post.

Each trooper is personally examined...from their uniform, car, equipment, and firearm.

All of it is to ensure everything is clean and in working order.

85-employees went through and then passed their inspections.