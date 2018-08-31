Indiana State Police receive new breathalyzers for Labor Day weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Cars packed gas stations Friday getting fueled up for the weekend but some of these drivers may be hitting the road with more in their systems than gas. The Indiana State police are ready with a new tool to catch people driving under the influence.

"Just a field sobriety test. A backward count, one leg stands, the ones everyone sees on TV, the finger to nose. We still give those test, with the portable breath test now will allow us to get a number to give us an idea exactly," said Master Trooper Matt Ames of the State Police.

ISP received 720 Alco-sensors FST breathalyzers. Troopers are ready to use them this weekend. Not only do these breathalyzers get a more precise reading, they also can sense alcohol in the air.

"But when you get to hard liquor. Sometimes hard liquors don't have a distinct smell. You can take that put it in the cab of the vehicle and it will be able to detect if there's alcohol in the air," said Ames.

These officers will still use traditional methods like the field test but officers now feel better suited to protect people on the roads from others under the influence.

"well we're hoping the device will allow us to do is allow us to do our jobs better. Make sure that we are being aggressive out here. Because ultimately the responsibility is for people to come out on a holiday weekend to enjoy their families, enjoy their friends and get home safely."

Law enforcement reminds you that if you drink too much there are rides out their available. They ask you to reach out to friends, family or other services to keep everyone this weekend safe on the road.