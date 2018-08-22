Indiana State Police on Diesel Fest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State Police say they're working extra to make sure people stay safe this weekend.

They'll be paying close attention to events after the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza.

Police say many of the after parties will host hundreds of trucks and people, which can lead to dangerous situations. They're asking for compliance from folks who attend these parties. They will be out in full force.

They want folks to have fun, but they also want them to stay safe.

"Any time that you have maybe 500 to 800 people at one party, maybe pushing a thousand, you know that has the potential for danger. So we're going to try to be on top of that at the get go," ISP Sgt. Joe Watts said.

Indiana State Police say things like reckless driving, burnouts, excessive smoke, and speeding are all traffic violations and will land in a citation for the driver.

Those violations will end in arrest if police find alcohol is involved.