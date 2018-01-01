Indiana State Police join 4-state human trafficking campaign

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana State Police are teaming up with their counterparts in Illinois, Michigan and Ohio to boost awareness about human trafficking.

Next week’s effort will enlist state police in the four states and the group Truckers Against Trafficking. The multi-state push will aim to educate motorists about the signs of human trafficking and will be paired with a crackdown on alleged human traffickers.

Human trafficking is a modern form of slavery that occurs in every state.

Indiana State Police motor carrier inspectors and commercial vehicle enforcement officers will take part in the weeklong effort.

Maj. Jon Smothers is commander of the Indiana State Police’s commercial vehicle enforcement division. He says truckers, truck stop employees and others “can act as the eyes and ears on Indiana’s highways” to help combat human trafficking.