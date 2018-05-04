Indiana State Police hold memorial ceremony at Putmanville post

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. (WTHI)- Nicole Cheeks has been a State Trooper at the Putnamville post for four years. For her it’s about serving the state and keeping people safe on the job.

But Wednesday it was about honoring those who have fallen. Standing in formation paying respects to those who lost their lives on duty.

"It’s very important to me that the families of the fallen troopers are remembered and it means a lot to them as well that their loved one is not forgotten of their loss in the line of duty," said Cheeks.

Since 1933, 46 officers have lost their lives while serving. Each year every trooper pays their respects to these men and women.

Including those who have family serving or once before dawned the uniform. Like Joseph Burton who was on the force for 25 years.

"The memorial service is important to each and everyone one of us for those that are on active duty and those that are retired because it brings back what we're here for. So it's a very solemn occasion," said Burton.

The ceremony when through each of those officers who lost their lives serving. Then there was the playing of Amazing Grace on bagpipes, Taps and a 21 gun salute.

For many, it's a reminder of how dangerous the job can be, but for Cheeks it's a way to honor those before her. Those who had the same drive to do the best they can for their state.

"My hopes for the future is to stay at it as long as I can and just keep going on. Keep getting up every day, putting on my suit and just going out and trying to be the best trooper I can be," said Cheeks.