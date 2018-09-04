Indiana State Police Trooper injured during Vermillion County domestic dispute

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A domestic dispute landed two people in jail and a police officer in the hospital.

On Monday, several law enforcement agencies responded to a home in Hillsdale.

Police had information that a suspect in a recent domestic battery case was hiding inside the home.

Police say Amy Long and a juvenile refused to let officers inside the home, even after Long allegedly told police the suspect was inside.

That is when Indiana State Police Master Trooper Ty Lightle was reportedly burnt by a cigarette and bit by a pit bull.

Police say Long was tased three different times.

She and the juvenile were taken to the Vermillion County Jail.

By law, the dog was quarantined due to not being immunized.