Indiana State Fire Marshal's office asking for help in fatal Vincennes house fire investigation

Posted: Jan. 31, 2018 11:05 AM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2018 11:05 AM

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office is looking for help from the public in their investigation of a fatal Vincennes fire on Dec. 31 of 2017.

The Vincennes Fire Department was called to 316 Broadway Street for an early morning house fire on Dec. 31. The two occupants were found dead inside the house.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal, Vincennes Police Department and Vincennes Fire Department are asking anyone with information about the fire to call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628.

A reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest is being offered.

