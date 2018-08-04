Clear

Indiana State Fair beginning annual 17-day extravaganza

The Indiana State Fair is set to begin with its annual extravaganza of food, farm animals, amusement rides and entertainers.

Aug. 3, 2018
Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana State Fair is set to begin with its annual extravaganza of food, farm animals, amusement rides and entertainers.

Gov. Eric Holcomb plans to take part in Friday morning’s opening ceremony at the state fairgrounds in Indianapolis to start the fair’s 17-day run through Aug. 19. Organizers are hoping for a repeat of last year’s string of dry, sunny days that helped boost attendance to nearly 907,000 people.

This year’s theme is “Step Right Up” in recognition of three-time daily circus show that’s been added under a big-top tent.

Visitors will face added security measures, with metal detectors at each pedestrian entrance. Items such as aerosol cans, balloons, lasers and noisemakers are joining weapons as being specifically prohibited on the fairgrounds.

See the full schedule here. 

