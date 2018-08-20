Indiana State Fair attendance falls 5 percent from 2017

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Attendance at this year’s Indiana State Fair fell by 5 percent from last year’s level but a new single-day record was set.
The fair announced that attendance over the 17-day run that ended Sunday was 860,131, compared with 906,732 last year.
The fair said Monday that the single-day record was set with more than 91,000 on Aug. 14, during a $2 ticket promotion.
The 2019 Indiana State Fair will run Aug. 2-18.
