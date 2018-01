INDIANA (WTHI) - If your student wants to pursue a degree in criminal justice studies, you need to check this out.

The Indiana Sheriff's Association will again be awarding scholarships for high school seniors and college students.

There will be around 40 $500 scholarships up for grabs for students through-out the state of Indiana.

To learn more about qualifications and the application process, click here!

Applications are due April 1!