Indiana National Guard soldier dies at Fort Hood

INDIANAPOLIS - An Indiana National Guard soldier deploying with the 38th Sustainment Brigade died at Fort Hood, Texas early Saturday morning.

Sgt. 1st Class Mark Boner, 43, of Fort Wayne, Indiana served as an automated logistical specialist with the brigade.

"For those who knew and worked with Sgt. 1st Class Boner, he was respected and admired for his great love for his country and family," said Col. Kimberly Martindale, commander of the 38th Sustainment Brigade. "He was an inspiration to us all, always doing something for someone else and never taking credit for it. My deepest sympathy for his family at this sad and difficult time."

The cause of his death is under investigation and no further details are available at this time.

Boner previously deployed to Iraq in 2009. Awards include the Combat Action Badge, Iraq Campaign Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and two Army Commendation Medals.

Boner was a proud father and grandfather.