Indiana National Guard set to help with North Carolina relief efforts

Indiana National Guard troops from all over the state are helping with the relief efforts in North Carolina.

That includes members of the 181st Intelligence Wing based out of Terre Haute.

14 pilots and crew members flew two Blackhawk helicopters to North Carolina.

The 181st activated what's called a 'U-Pad Team.'

This team will directly assist incident commanders on the ground.

Since 2004, the Indiana National Guard has responded to more than 30 events with nearly 5,000 service members.