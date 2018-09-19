Indiana National Guard troops from all over the state are helping with the relief efforts in North Carolina.
That includes members of the 181st Intelligence Wing based out of Terre Haute.
14 pilots and crew members flew two Blackhawk helicopters to North Carolina.
The 181st activated what's called a 'U-Pad Team.'
This team will directly assist incident commanders on the ground.
Since 2004, the Indiana National Guard has responded to more than 30 events with nearly 5,000 service members.
Related Content
- Indiana National Guard set to help with North Carolina relief efforts
- Indiana National Guard soldier dies at Fort Hood
- Indiana Department of Homeland Security tours state with National Guard
- Indiana National Guard says it has fully implemented new mental health assessments
- National Guard members start arriving at US-Mexico border
- THPD honors fallen, guards wreath during National Police Week
- Harrison College to close all of their Indiana, Ohio, and North Carolina locations
- Gas tax set to begin in Indiana
- Visitation set for North Knox gym teacher set for Sunday
- Prison guard charged with trafficking
Scroll for more content...