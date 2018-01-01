wx_icon Terre Haute 47°

wx_icon Robinson 47°

wx_icon Zionsville 44°

wx_icon Rockville 47°

wx_icon Casey 45°

wx_icon Brazil 47°

wx_icon Marshall 47°

Clear

Indiana House backs mandated training on sexual harassment

The Indiana House has voted to require training about sexual harassment for lawmakers.

Posted: Jan. 26, 2018 8:03 AM
Updated: Jan. 26, 2018 8:03 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indiana House has voted to require training about sexual harassment for lawmakers.

Scroll for more content...

The measure by Democratic Rep. Cherrish Pryor of Indianapolis would require legislators to take at least one hour of training every year.

The provision was endorsed Thursday on a 95-0 vote adding it to an existing bill. The full bill is expected to receive a vote in the coming days. If approved, it will move to the Senate for consideration.

It comes after a wave of sexual misconduct allegations hit powerful men in public office, Hollywood and the news media.

Indiana lawmakers aren't currently required to take sexual harassment training and no specific sexual harassment policy governs their conduct. House and Senate policies instead require lawmakers to act with "high moral and ethical standards."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It