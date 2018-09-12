Indiana Duke Energy crews gear up to help with Hurricane Florence recovery

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Hoosiers are headed to help with relief efforts for Hurricane Florence.
Duke Energy workers are packing up their trucks and heading to the Carolinas.
The company says it has a detailed storm plan in place.
Crews have been moved from Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and Florida.
Duke Energy says power restoration can not begin until the storm passes.
It could take several days or weeks to fully restore the power.
