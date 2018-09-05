Indiana Department of Homeland Security tours state with National Guard

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's Department of Homeland Security and National Guard are touring the state together.
It's called Operation Force Multiplier.
The tour kicked off this morning at the 181st Intelligence Wing in Terre Haute.
They're working to improve relationships between the state and local agencies.
This is so everyone can work together in the event of an emergency.
"Time is of the essence, and people looking for assistance don't want to slow them down. That is why we are here today is to let people know what we have, what resources are available, understand our limitations and ensure we have a plan in place," Brian Langley, from Indiana Homeland Security said.
The state will stop in 10 Indiana cities altogether, including asper, Bloomington, and Lafayette.
