Indiana Department of Health issues warning after a person gets H3N2 flu at county fair

The State Department of Health says a Hoosier developed the flu after being exposed to pigs.

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 8:31 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - As fair season gets underway, Indiana health leaders have a warning about pigs.

This variant of the flu is called H3N2.

This is the first reported human case of this particular type of flu in Indiana since 2013.

Health officials say the contact with an infected pig happened at a county fair.

You can protect yourself by not putting anything in your mouth while in a big barn show arena and by washing your hands after attending pig exhibits.

It's important to note, this kind of flu cannot be transmitted by eating port products.

Seasonal H3N2 flu is a human flu from H3N2 that is slightly different from one of the previous year's flu season H3N2 variants. Seasonal influenza viruses flow out of overlapping epidemics in East Asia and Southeast Asia, then trickle around the globe before dying off. Identifying the source of the viruses allows global health officials to better predict which viruses are most likely to cause the most disease over the next year. An analysis of 13,000 samples of influenza A/H3N2 virus that were collected across six continents from 2002 to 2007 by the WHO's Global Influenza Surveillance Network showed the newly emerging strains of H3N2 appeared in East and Southeast Asian countries about six to 9 months earlier than anywhere else. The strains generally reached Australia and New Zealand next, followed by North Americaand Europe. The new variants typically reached South America after an additional six to 9 months, the group reported.[2]

 

