Indiana Department of Health issues warning after a person gets H3N2 flu at county fair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - As fair season gets underway, Indiana health leaders have a warning about pigs.

The State Department of Health says a Hoosier developed the flu after being exposed to pigs.

This variant of the flu is called H3N2.

This is the first reported human case of this particular type of flu in Indiana since 2013.

Health officials say the contact with an infected pig happened at a county fair.

You can protect yourself by not putting anything in your mouth while in a big barn show arena and by washing your hands after attending pig exhibits.

It's important to note, this kind of flu cannot be transmitted by eating port products.