Indiana Department of Education Launches New Teacher Recruitment and Retention Campaign

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Education is working to get, and keep., teachers in the classroom.

It's part of a new campaign that was just announced Wednesday. Education leaders are focusing on teacher recruitment and retention.

Two new websites will connect possible applicants to available openings. Potential teachers can create profiles and apply for jobs.

They will find extra resources to help them in the process.

For more information regarding EducateIN.org, or to view available resources, please visit: www.EducateIN.org. To find more information on Indiana.Teachers-Teachers.com, please visit: www.DOE.IN.gov/Effectiveness/Teachers-Teachers.