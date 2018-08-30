Indiana DOE learns of issues with ISTEP Plus testing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Education is learning about two possible ISTEP issues.

Officials have said the issues are related to the final ISTEP Plus spring 2018 results.

A 10th-grade math graphing item is one one of the concerns.

Another issue involved grades three through eight and grade 10 'document image reconciliation.'

The Department of Education is working with the test provider to fix the issues.

Education officials said they believe this impacts a small percentage of students.