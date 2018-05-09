Indiana Blood Center starts blood drive in honor of Officer Pitts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Because Officer Rob Pitts gave all and laid down his life, the Indiana Blood Center wanted to do something to honor him.

On Wednesday, an Officer Rob Pitts Memorial Blood Drive was held.

It was organized at the Sullivan County Courthouse.

Officials say by giving blood, a person can save up to three lives.

Organizers say what better way is there to honor someone willing to lay down their life than to save someone else's.

"Our community has come together to support...everybody is supporting everybody regarding the fallen Officer Rob Pitts. He was the brother to one of my coworkers, so I feel like I'm supporting her too," Helen Irvine told us.

The need for blood is constant. If you didn't make it on Wednesday, you can still donate in Officer Pitts' honor by contacting the Indiana Blood Center.