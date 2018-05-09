Clear

Indiana Blood Center starts blood drive in honor of Officer Pitts

Because Officer Rob Pitts gave all and laid down his life, the Indiana Blood Center wanted to do something to honor him.

Posted: May. 9, 2018 5:45 PM
Updated: May. 9, 2018 6:35 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Because Officer Rob Pitts gave all and laid down his life, the Indiana Blood Center wanted to do something to honor him.

Scroll for more content...

On Wednesday, an Officer Rob Pitts Memorial Blood Drive was held.

It was organized at the Sullivan County Courthouse.

Officials say by giving blood, a person can save up to three lives.

Organizers say what better way is there to honor someone willing to lay down their life than to save someone else's.

"Our community has come together to support...everybody is supporting everybody regarding the fallen Officer Rob Pitts. He was the brother to one of my coworkers, so I feel like I'm supporting her too," Helen Irvine told us.

The need for blood is constant. If you didn't make it on Wednesday, you can still donate in Officer Pitts' honor by contacting the Indiana Blood Center.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Zionsville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Storms Ending, Some Overnight Clearing
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It