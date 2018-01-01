Indiana Blood Center in Terre Haute in desperate need of donations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The blood center in Terre Haute says they are down to a one day supply of blood.

They say the cold weather has impacted mobile blood drives and donors of all blood types are urgently needed!

Local experts say even one donation makes an impact.

"That patient is counting on that person to be that one person to come in and fill that gap,” explained Donor Center Specialist, Amy Rose. “And if you needed it god forbid in the future you would want blood to be on the shelves as well."

The Indiana Blood Center in Terre Haute is located at 2021 South Third Street.

