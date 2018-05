TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana lawmakers are preparing for 2019, and they say your input is critical.

The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus met in Terre Haute Saturday.

That's where they discussed the 2018 Indiana general assembly.

They talked about legislation that passed, while getting the community's input on laws.

Lawmakers said having town halls like these are necessary as they prepare for the 2019 session.