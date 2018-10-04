Indiana BMV offices closed Saturday, Monday for Columbus Day

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles says all of its license branches will be closed Saturday through Monday in observance of the Columbus Day holiday.
It says license branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours on Tuesday.
It says Indiana residents can visit www.in.gov/bmv/ for a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction, or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
