INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana drivers who were overcharged by the state Bureau of Motor Vehicles could soon find it easier to claim the last $3.3 million of a much larger class-action settlement.
A bureaucratic had prevented people from receiving their payments from the state attorney general's unclaimed property division. The Indianapolis Star reports that Marion County Judge Heather Welch directed the BMV to refund the money itself through credits or refund checks.
Attorney Irwin Levin represented motorists in the lawsuit and says the refund money will be sent to the BMV for distribution.
The BMV was sued twice for charging motorists too much for licenses, vehicle registrations and other services between 2002 and 2014. In settlements totaling $92 million, the BMV agreed to refund drivers between $1 and $50 each.
Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Related Content
- Indiana BMV directed to repay final $3.3M in fee overcharges
- Technical issues cause slowdown at Indiana BMV
- Indiana BMV branches to be closed several days for holidays
- Indiana BMV extends hours for polling place identification
- Governor directs flags lowered for former Indiana treasurer
- Indiana governor directs lowering flags for Florida victims
- Eliminating Indiana handgun permit fee could cost $11M
- Indiana House backs bill eliminating handgun licensing fee
- U.S. Attorney's Office asks to garnish Shahadey's police pension to repay stolen money
- US open to direct talks with Taliban, officials say