Indiana BMV directed to repay final $3.3M in fee overcharges

Indiana drivers who were overcharged by the state Bureau of Motor Vehicles could soon find it easier to claim the last $3.3 million of a much larger class-action settlement.

A bureaucratic had prevented people from receiving their payments from the state attorney general's unclaimed property division. The Indianapolis Star reports that Marion County Judge Heather Welch directed the BMV to refund the money itself through credits or refund checks.

Attorney Irwin Levin represented motorists in the lawsuit and says the refund money will be sent to the BMV for distribution.

The BMV was sued twice for charging motorists too much for licenses, vehicle registrations and other services between 2002 and 2014. In settlements totaling $92 million, the BMV agreed to refund drivers between $1 and $50 each.

