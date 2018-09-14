Indiana American Water customers could see a 16-percent rate increase

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana American Water customers may see a rate increase.
On Friday, the company filed a petition with the State Regulatory Commission.
On-going infrastructure investments are the reason for the proposed adjustment.
The company is asking for a phased increase through 2020.
When fully implemented, customers using 4,000 of water monthly would see a 16-percent increase.
If approved, residential customers would see an increase of $5.60 a month.
Public hearings will be part of the approval process.
