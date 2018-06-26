Clear

Indiana Affordable Care Act premiums could increase in 2018

The cost of health insurance through Affordable Care Act marketplaces in Indiana could creep up by an average of about 5 percent next year.

Posted: Jun. 25, 2018 4:22 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports two insurers that participate in the marketplace have requested rate increases.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports two insurers that participate in the marketplace have requested rate increases.

State officials have yet to sign off on the increases, which won’t be finalized until fall.

CareSource Indiana Inc. is seeking an average rate increase of 10.2 percent, for an average monthly premium of $540. Celtic Insurance Co. is seeking an average rate decrease of 0.5 percent, for an average monthly premium of $479.

The average increase sought is 5.1 percent, but specific plans could be higher.

The proposed increases are much less than last year, when insurers received approval for rate hikes between 20 percent and 36 percent.

Information from: Indianapolis Business Journal, http://www.ibj.com

