Improving Fish Habitats in a Sullivan County Lake

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local fishing organization and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are working together to improve fishing at a local lake.

Indiana DNR officials say area lakes can gradually lose habitats for fish. To improve areas fish live organizations like Bass Unlimited are volunteering their time to rebuild fish habitats.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials and Bass Unlimited volunteers gather early at Bass Lake in Sullivan County. They say the lake, like many others in the area, has an unseen problem.

"Many of our lakes were built in the 50's 60's and 70's and during that time the lakes fished extremely well but over time, in the natural life cycle of a lake, a lot of the habitat that was in these lakes have deteriorated and some of it is even gone" Wil Newlin with Bass Unlimited says.

The fish habitats are disappearing so Bass Unlimited and Indiana DNR officials are making habitats themselves using old Christmas trees, wooden pallets, and more.

"Artificial structures and this artificial structure supplements the natural structure that was in the lake and that structure is actually going to be the homes of the fish," Newlin says.

After the structures are made they are loaded onto a boat and dropped into Bass Lake one at a time. The man-made habitats aren't just dropped randomly they are placed in front of the handicapped fishing dock.

"By putting them out in front of a handicapped fishing dock here this allows people with limited mobility access to fish." David Kittaka with DNR says.

Improving local lakes like Bass Lake in Sullivan County will make fishing better for anglers and Bass Unlimited officials say that will improve area communities.

"We're impacting fishing in a positive way, we're impacting communities, because if the fish is better more people come to that lake and the more people that come to that lake they are helping the community because those people that are traveling to the lake and staying over they are buying as they are buying groceries and they are staying in the motels," Newlin says.