Immigration education the topic at Candles Holocaust Museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Immigration is a hot topic in the US today.
That's why one group in Terre Haute is working to educate the community.
Indiana State University partnered with the Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center.
They hosted Christopher Elmore.
Elmore is a lawyer.
He discussed information about how the process of immigration works before and after.
Organizers say the event was designed to help local people better understand a much talked about issue.
