Clear

Immigration education the topic at Candles Holocaust Museum

Immigration is a hot topic in the US today.

Posted: Jun. 7, 2018 11:16 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Immigration is a hot topic in the US today.

Scroll for more content...

That's why one group in Terre Haute is working to educate the community.

Indiana State University partnered with the Candles Holocaust Museum and Education Center.

They hosted Christopher Elmore.

Elmore is a lawyer.

He discussed information about how the process of immigration works before and after.

Organizers say the event was designed to help local people better understand a much talked about issue.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Hot & humid with scattered storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It