Illnesses from synthetic drugs surge again

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The concern over synthetic cannabinoids continues in Illinois and Indiana. The drugs are commonly known as "spice," "K2," and "fake weed."

Scroll for more content...

The drugs don't have ties to real marijuana, and that's honestly what's making them so dangerous. Officials say they're a synthetic cocktail of dangerous chemicals.

In April, officials say four people died in Illinois from spice laced with rat poison. Medical professionals say rat poison can cause severe bleeding, as well as death.

Then, just this weekend, at least nine people in Indianapolis, possibly more, were treated after police say they overdosed by smoking or ingesting spice.

The Illinois Senate passed a measure last week to ban all types of synthetic cannabinoids instead of just certain formulas.

Illinois has passed several laws to ban synthetic marijuana. But, manufacturers often change the formula to get around the rules.

That bill now heads to the house.

For those struggling with addiction, there is help available. You can call 1-877-794-0810.

Operators at that number can connect you with addiction help services no matter your zip code.