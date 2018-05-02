Clear

Illinois state's attorney's office has charged a 22-year old with first degree murder

An Illinois man is held on $1 million dollars bond, accused of killing a child. The Clay County, Illinois state's attorney's office has charged 22-year old Alexander Beal with first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child.

Posted: May. 2, 2018 1:42 PM
Updated: May. 2, 2018 4:28 PM

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An Illinois man is held on $1 million dollars bond, accused of killing a child. The Clay County, Illinois state's attorney's office has charged 22-year old Alexander Beal with first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child. 

Scroll for more content...

The Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to an early morning call to a home in Clay City, Illinois back on April 2, where a two-year-old child died two days later

The child death investigative task force assisted in this case.

Beal will appear in court on May 16th.

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Brazil
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Chance of Wednesday Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It