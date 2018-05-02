Illinois state's attorney's office has charged a 22-year old with first degree murder

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An Illinois man is held on $1 million dollars bond, accused of killing a child. The Clay County, Illinois state's attorney's office has charged 22-year old Alexander Beal with first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to an early morning call to a home in Clay City, Illinois back on April 2, where a two-year-old child died two days later

The child death investigative task force assisted in this case.

Beal will appear in court on May 16th.