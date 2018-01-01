Illinois school districts to receive additional funding

Clear
Apr. 7, 2018
Apr. 7, 2018
Posted By: Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois school districts will receive about $395 million in additional funding that was approved in the state budget last summer.

The Illinois State Board of Education sent vouchers Thursday to the comptroller's office, which will handle distributing the additional money to more than 800 school districts. Chicago Public Schools will receive an extra $60 million.

The appropriations originate from the state's new evidence-based funding formula intended to provide a more equitable funding structure.

Lawmakers will have to increase K-12 spending each year over the next decade for the funding formula to have its maximum effect.

The board recommended a $7.2 billion increase in its budget, saying it's important to show what kind of funding commitment is needed to ensure each school district has adequate resources to educate its students.

