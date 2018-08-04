Illinois man files lawsuit against City of Paris, and three police officers

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Three local police officers and the City of Paris, Illinois are facing a lawsuit.

An attorney recently filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of Charles Holt.

Holt claims three officers broke the law and violated his rights in June of 2017.

He said the situation started with a woman reporting an argument to police.

Holt said he the woman drove to the Paris Police Department after telling her to leave the house. The documents state Holt followed her in a truck, arguing out loud.

He said officers learned his driver's license had been revoked. Later, officers found Holt at his home.

Officers asked him to open the door to talk. Holt said he refused and told them to leave unless they had a warrant.

After that, Holt claims one of the officers used his body to break the locking mechanism and the door frame. The lawsuit states three officers named as Jesse Lewsader, Richard Wilson, and Ryan Washburn, entered the house.

In the lawsuit, Holt claims one of the officers tased him before ultimately arresting him. He was charged with Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, and Driving on a Revoked License.

In January of 2018, Holt pled guilty to Disorderly Conduct, and Driving on a Revoked License. A judge dismissed the Resisting Arrest charge.

Holt said the officers didn't have search or arrest warrants, and that he did not consent to an entry into the house. In the lawsuit, he alleges the officers violated his constitutional rights.

He further alleges the City of Paris hasn't done enough to prevent illegal behavior.

Holt is asking for a jury trial. He is seeking legal costs and punitive damages.