WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Illinois State Police want to remind you to avoid the "fatal four violations."
They are DUI, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, and distracted driving.
Last week, police held a state-wide speed awareness campaign.
They took a proactive approach throughout the day to enforce safety on the roads.
In a 24-hour period, police issued 697 tickets and 566 warnings for speeding.
They issued nearly 700 warnings for other traffic offenses.
Illinois State Police say they use the campaign to promote driving safety.
Related Content
- Illinois State Police reminds drivers of fatal four violations
- Police remind drivers to watch out for kids near school bus stops
- Police to start extra patrols targeting drivers that violate move over law
- Illinois State Police work to push highway safety
- Violation of Constitutional Rights: Clark County passes resolution opposing proposed Illinois gun legislation
- Illinois school consolidation moves to state superintendent
- Illinois loses population, drops to 6th-largest state
- Police issue Amber Alert for 2 children in Illinois after mother fatally shot
- Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner to deliver State of the State
- Harvest Emergency in Illinois
Scroll for more content...