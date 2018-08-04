Illinois State Police reminds drivers of fatal four violations

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Illinois State Police want to remind you to avoid the "fatal four violations."

They are DUI, speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, and distracted driving.

Last week, police held a state-wide speed awareness campaign.

They took a proactive approach throughout the day to enforce safety on the roads.

In a 24-hour period, police issued 697 tickets and 566 warnings for speeding.

They issued nearly 700 warnings for other traffic offenses.

Illinois State Police say they use the campaign to promote driving safety.