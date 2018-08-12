Clear

Illinois State Police offer safety advice for State Fair

Illinois State Police are encouraging State Fair-goers to get their children free I.D. wrist bands in case parents are separated from their kids. (ISP District 10 Facebook Photo)

State Police in Illinois are encouraging you to take added safety steps for your child if you’ll be at the Illinois State Fair.

Posted: Aug. 12, 2018 9:59 AM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) – State Police in Illinois are encouraging you to take added safety steps for your child if you’ll be at the Illinois State Fair.

ISP is asking parents to stop by the Illinois State Police tent. That’s to get your child an ID wrist band. State Police say it could come in handy if you and your child are separated. The wrist bands are free.

Another thing ISP encourages you to do is take a picture of your child on your cellphone, in what they’re wearing on the day you visit the fair. This is so police would have a current photo to show people while locating your child.

Lastly, ISP says to show your children what State Trooper uniforms look like. Officials say to tell your kids to find the nearest Trooper if they get lost, and to show them their ID wrist band.

ISP says you can put your name and number on the wrist band if you’re worried their identity may be compromised.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Casey
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Clear and warm tonight, sunshine for Sunday.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

weather forecast

Image

weather forecast

Image

Rose-Hulman opens practice

Image

Sycamores hold first scrimmage

Image

Terre Haute North wins opener

Image

Rex win 2nd championship

Image

Saturday Morning Weather

Image

Indiana State Police bus inspections

Image

Linton vs. Evansville Bosse

Image

North Central vs. Sullivan

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Active shooter training happening Wednesday at City Hall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Realtor: Terre Haute housing market is strong

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart