Illinois State Police offer safety advice for State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTHI) – State Police in Illinois are encouraging you to take added safety steps for your child if you’ll be at the Illinois State Fair.

ISP is asking parents to stop by the Illinois State Police tent. That’s to get your child an ID wrist band. State Police say it could come in handy if you and your child are separated. The wrist bands are free.

Another thing ISP encourages you to do is take a picture of your child on your cellphone, in what they’re wearing on the day you visit the fair. This is so police would have a current photo to show people while locating your child.

Lastly, ISP says to show your children what State Trooper uniforms look like. Officials say to tell your kids to find the nearest Trooper if they get lost, and to show them their ID wrist band.

ISP says you can put your name and number on the wrist band if you’re worried their identity may be compromised.