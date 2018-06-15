'If it happened to me, I'm sure it's happening to many other people,' Woman says salon forged tip on receipt, wants to warn others

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Bobbye Scott says she's a little more cautious these days. That's after a recent trip to a local nail salon.

"I was charged $20," she said, "I used my debit card and gave a cash tip, and I left the tip area and the total area blank."

It wasn't a problem until Bobbye checked her bank account. She said that's when she noticed the salon had took out more money for the transaction.

Bobbye said she went back to the salon to speak to the owner.

"She insisted that I had written a tip in and I told her I hadn't," she said, "She called the girl over that did my nails, and the girl recalled that yes I did pay the $20 with my card and gave a cash tip. She asked to hold my receipt and come back the next day."

"When I came back in the next day, her copy of the receipt had $10 written in the tip area, and what looked like $35 as the total, if I recall right," she continued, "and I told her that wasn't my handwriting at all, and she wasn't willing to give me a refund. So I ended up just leaving and she kept both receipts."

Bobbye said she's filed complaints with both the Federal Trade Commission and the Better Business Bureau. However, she said it's not about the money, it's about making sure this doesn't happen to anyone else.

"If it happened to me, I'm sure it's happening to many other people and they're not noticing it," she said, "It's dishonest and it's stealing from people."

News 10 reached out to the accused salon to confirm if the situation happened, but never received a response after several attempts.

However, we did reach out to the Better Business Bureau to find out what you can do to protect yourself from similar situations.

The BBB recommends four steps.

1. Activate Text Updates

Contact your card company to be notified by text when charges are posted to your credit card account. This will enable you to act quickly on any discrepancies.

2. Keep Copies Of Your Receipts

Keep your receipts for at least a year. It's better to have them and not need them, than to need them and not have them.

3. Be Clear When Filling Out Your Receipt

If you are tipping in cash, do not leave the "Tip" line empty. Instead, write in a zero for the amount.

If you are tipping on your card, write very legibly so there is no doubt of the amount. Double-check your math to make sure the total is correct.

4. Try To Work With The Business First

Honest mistakes happen and can often be resolved quickly by the business. If the business is not cooperative, contact your card provider to inquire about how to dispute a transaction.