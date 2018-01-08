Icy roads had an impact on Monday commute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The roads are extremely cold with last week's subzero temperatures. That can be a problem when you add the rain into the mix.

Scroll for more content...

This combination made the roads slick Monday morning.

The National Weather Service had an advisory until 11 a.m. for parts of the Wabash Valley.

News 10 checked in with Vigo County dispatch and Indiana State Police. They only reported a few slide-offs in the early morning hours.

News 10 also spoke to Indiana’s Department of Transportation. They say they had extra crews on the streets all weekend preparing for dangerous conditions between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Indiana drivers have a place to check road conditions and other trouble spots, called TrafficWise. It gives live road conditions in real time. Click here for TrafficWise.

Click here for Illinois resources.