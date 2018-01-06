Icy road conditions expected later in weekend

INDIANA (WTHI) – The Indiana Department of Transportation says they are preparing for dangerous road conditions.

They expect some icy conditions between Sunday night and Monday morning. That's because of the cold ground and incoming rain. INDOT tells News 10 they will have extra crews on the streets.

They warn all drivers to slow down and to give themselves extra time while traveling.

Hoosier drivers can check live road conditions through INDOT’s Traffic-Wise website by clicking here.