IT company Infosys plans adding 1,000 workers at Indiana hub

Posted: Apr. 26, 2018 5:11 PM
Updated: Apr. 26, 2018 5:11 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Information technology company Infosys plans to start a training center in Indianapolis and add 1,000 jobs on top of the 2,000 positions it announced for the city a year ago.

Infosys President Ravi Kumar announced Thursday that the company would spend $35 million to build the training center at the now-vacant site of the former Indianapolis International Airport passenger terminal. He says that center will train American workers for high-tech jobs.

The company based in Bangalore, India, said last year it would establish an Indianapolis tech center with 2,000 employees by the end of 2021 as it plans opening four U.S. hubs. The Indiana hub is to focus on developing artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

Vice President Mike Pence joined in the announcement at the company’s Indianapolis offices.

