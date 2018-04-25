ISU's School of Music performs special musical

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People at Indiana State University received a musical treat on Tuesday night.
ISU's School of Music held a performance of Peter and the Wolf.
The performance was sensory friendly.
That means it's designed to be accessible for people with disabilities.
Lights and sound remained at a low level.
There were also quiet areas for kids who may have needed a break.
Organizers say the performance was a way to cater to everyone's needs.
120 students attended the performance.