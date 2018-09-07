Clear

ISU wraps up phase one of College of Health and Human Services project

Indiana State University's largest-ever construction project should wrap up by next summer.

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018
Posted By: Staff Report

Phase One of the construction of ISU's College of Health and Human Services is now complete.

This includes a new indoor track and field facility.

You'll also find laboratories in biomechanics, physical, and coaching.

The goal of this $68 million addition and renovation is to better prepare students for a competitive workforce.

Phase two focuses on remodeling the old area building.

