TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana State University's largest-ever construction project should wrap up by next summer.
Phase One of the construction of ISU's College of Health and Human Services is now complete.
This includes a new indoor track and field facility.
You'll also find laboratories in biomechanics, physical, and coaching.
The goal of this $68 million addition and renovation is to better prepare students for a competitive workforce.
Phase two focuses on remodeling the old area building.
Related Content
- ISU wraps up phase one of College of Health and Human Services project
- Phase one on main street project begins
- Second phase of 7th Street project set to begin soon
- $25 million project wraps at Rose-Hulman
- East side drainage project wraps up
- City holds off on construction project until another project wraps
- The study continues, second phase of Vigo County Jail study to wrap up in September
- ISU students team up with local group for community project
- Clinton wastewater project phase II begins along Main Street next week
- Board of Public Works approves a street project to enter bidding phase
Scroll for more content...