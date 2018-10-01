ISU students wear blue to fight bullying

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Indiana State University are wearing blue to take a stand against bullying.
On Monday, ISU's Multicultural Services and Programs sponsored #BlueUp.
That's in honor of Blue Shirt Day for the National World Day of Bullying Prevention.
They gave out blue t-shirts that said 'Change the Culture.'
Organizers hope they can help their fellow students raise awareness.
The mont of October is bullying prevention month.
For more information on how you can stomp out bullying, click here.
