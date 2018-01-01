ISU students trying to bring Camp Kesem to campus

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Indiana State University are trying to bring an organization to campus and they need your help!

It's called Camp Kesem which is a nationwide organization that helps kids that have been affected by cancer in their lifetime.

The program is expanding. There are 12 universities that want to start Camp Kesem and ISU is one of them!

Only four to seven schools will get chosen to start their own chapter and Nicole Hoover is one person who is trying to bring this organization to campus.

"Cancer is something that has affected everyone in some way shape or form,” Hoover explained. “And imaging going through that as a kid, that’s something that I can't even imagine.”

If you want to cast a vote, click here! You have until Friday to vote. You can vote once per day and sharing the link on Facebook and Twitter doubles the votes!

Winners will be announced on Feb. 7.