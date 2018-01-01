wx_icon Terre Haute 50°

wx_icon Robinson 51°

wx_icon Zionsville 44°

wx_icon Rockville 50°

wx_icon Casey 47°

wx_icon Brazil 50°

wx_icon Marshall 50°

Clear

ISU students trying to bring Camp Kesem to campus

Students at Indiana State University are trying to bring an organization to campus and they need your help!

Posted: Jan. 31, 2018 2:15 PM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2018 2:20 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Students at Indiana State University are trying to bring an organization to campus and they need your help!

Scroll for more content...

It's called Camp Kesem which is a nationwide organization that helps kids that have been affected by cancer in their lifetime.

The program is expanding. There are 12 universities that want to start Camp Kesem and ISU is one of them!

Only four to seven schools will get chosen to start their own chapter and Nicole Hoover is one person who is trying to bring this organization to campus.

"Cancer is something that has affected everyone in some way shape or form,” Hoover explained. “And imaging going through that as a kid, that’s something that I can't even imagine.”

If you want to cast a vote, click here! You have until Friday to vote. You can vote once per day and sharing the link on Facebook and Twitter doubles the votes!

Winners will be announced on Feb. 7.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It