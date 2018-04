TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group of local college students is thinking about the future of the planet.

News 10 stopped by "Daniel's Corner" in Terre Haute.

It's a community garden located on Spruce Street.

That's where we found students from Indiana State University.

They partnered with Rethink Inc. for a community project.

They built greenhouses out of plastic bottles.

Organizers say it was one way to think outside the box when it comes to going green.