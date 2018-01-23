ISU students return after volunteering for storm clean up

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local fraternity at ISU saw first hand what it's like to lose everything.

15 men with Pike Fraternity volunteered to help victims of Hurricane Irma.

They spent a week during their winter break to clean up parts of Florida.

The students cleared debris from the main highways.

They also helped re-build the destroyed sanitation system.

Now that they're back home, the students say they aren't taking anything for granted.

"You come back - a place to live, a bed to sleep in, where people hit by that hurricane might not have had," volunteer Blake Kinsem said.