ISU students return after volunteering for storm clean up

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local fraternity at ISU saw first hand what it's like to lose everything.
15 men with Pike Fraternity volunteered to help victims of Hurricane Irma.
They spent a week during their winter break to clean up parts of Florida.
The students cleared debris from the main highways.
They also helped re-build the destroyed sanitation system.
Now that they're back home, the students say they aren't taking anything for granted.
"You come back - a place to live, a bed to sleep in, where people hit by that hurricane might not have had," volunteer Blake Kinsem said.