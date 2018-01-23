wx_icon Terre Haute 32°

wx_icon Robinson 32°

wx_icon Zionsville 29°

wx_icon Rockville 32°

wx_icon Casey 31°

wx_icon Brazil 32°

wx_icon Marshall 32°

Clear
Livestream View Now

ISU students return after volunteering for storm clean up

A local fraternity at ISU saw first hand what it's like to lose everything.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2018 3:13 PM
Updated: Jan. 23, 2018 6:34 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local fraternity at ISU saw first hand what it's like to lose everything.

Scroll for more content...

15 men with Pike Fraternity volunteered to help victims of Hurricane Irma.

They spent a week during their winter break to clean up parts of Florida.

The students cleared debris from the main highways.

They also helped re-build the destroyed sanitation system.

Now that they're back home, the students say they aren't taking anything for granted.

"You come back - a place to live, a bed to sleep in, where people hit by that hurricane might not have had," volunteer Blake Kinsem said.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It