TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group at Indiana State University is giving students a fun break from the stress of college.

Scroll for more content...

Delta Sigma Pi held a "rent a puppy" event on Wednesday.

Students made a donation, and then had a chance to play with the pups that are waiting to be adopted from the "Lucky Pups Rescue."

All of the money collected from the event will go to the rescue.