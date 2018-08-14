Clear

ISU students gearing up for move-in day

Freshman students move in on Friday and Saturday. Upperclassman and other organizations are on-campus to help the move go smoothly.

Posted: Aug. 14, 2018 6:51 PM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Several schools are back in session and now Indiana State University will soon to be as well.

Shania Harrison is a welcome team student leader. She is also starting her junior year.

“We definitely have hundreds of volunteers ready,” Harrison said. “I’m so excited for my friends to move in.”

All summer long she’s been on-campus helping freshman go through orientation.

Eli Almodovar is one of those freshmen. He moved in on Sunday.

“A lot of shoes, a lot of clothes,” Almodovar said. “When I got dropped off, I was kind of nervous. But, now that I’ve been here for a couple days, I’m starting to get used to it.”

Students have been moving in early throughout the past couple weeks.

Classes start on Tuesday, August 21.

Officials say people will be on-campus on move-in day to help navigate families around campus.

If you are just driving in the area, take note of the parking lots. You could get a ticket if you park in a lot without a proper pass.

ISU move in directions shows Wabash Avenue, 9th street, and Tippecanoe street being used for parking directions.

